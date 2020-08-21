46 new COVID cases in Yakima County reported Thursday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Heath officials on Thursday reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County, bringing the countywide total to 11,379.

There were no additional deaths.

Of the 218 residents in Yakima County who have died of COVID-19, 201 had underlying health conditions.

At least 9,610 residents have recovered from the disease, which is more than 84% of the total case count.

As of Thursday afternoon, 19 residents are hospitalized and four are on a ventilator.