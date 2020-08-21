46 new COVID cases in Yakima County reported Thursday
YAKIMA, Wash. — Heath officials on Thursday reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County, bringing the countywide total to 11,379.
There were no additional deaths.
Of the 218 residents in Yakima County who have died of COVID-19, 201 had underlying health conditions.
At least 9,610 residents have recovered from the disease, which is more than 84% of the total case count.
As of Thursday afternoon, 19 residents are hospitalized and four are on a ventilator.