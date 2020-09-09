46 new COVID cases, one death in Tri-Cities area announced Wednesday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District on Wednesday announced 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one related death in the Tri-Cities area..

In Benton County, 4,261 residents have tested positive for COVID. The county’s death toll grew to 113.

In Franklin County, 4,059 residents have tested positive and 47 have died.

Both counties have been in a modified Phase 1 of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start reopening plan since early July.

Thirty-two area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

For more information, visit the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard.