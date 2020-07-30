46-year-old man allegedly stabbed brother inside Kennewick apartment

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his brother during a fight at the Lakeside Apartments early Thursday.

About 1:15 a.m., officers were called to a reported disturbance at the apartment complex located at 5100 W. Clearwater Ave.

An investigation determined that 46-year-old Jason Gregory Ford got into a fight with his brother, which resulted in the victim getting stabbed. Police said the injury was not life-threatening and the victim refused medical attention.

Ford was gone when officers arrived, but police located and arrested him a few hours later.

He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault (DV), a felony, and was booked into the Benton County jail around 7 a.m.

