464 COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton Franklin Health District announced on Saturday that there are 21 new cases of coronavirus in the Tri-Cities, bringing the total to 464 cases.

There are now 149 cases in Franklin County and 315 in Benton County.

Twenty-seven people in the region have died of COVID-19 complications — 25 in Benton County and two in Franklin County. No new deaths were reported Friday or Saturday.

There are 161 cases associated with nursing homes in the Tri-Cities and at least 97 local healthcare workers have been infected.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments