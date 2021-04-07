47-year-old man arrested in Kennewick for hit & run and eluding police

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Law enforcement agencies throughout the Tri-Cities came together Tuesday night to arrest a 47-year-old man for leaving the scene of a crash and attempting to elude police.

According to a Facebook post from the Kennewick Police Department, late Tuesday night a victim was struck by a pickup truck in Pasco.

The pickup truck then drove off and headed towards a highway with the victim following close behind.

Washington State Patrol located the pickup truck and attempted a traffic stop, but 47-year-old Christopher Murphy would not comply.

WSP eventually terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. At that time the vehicle was seen near 10th and Union St. in Kennewick.

Police searched the area a located the pickup in a dirt field near 19th and Union street. Murphy rammed through a fence and was still in the damaged pickup truck when police arrived.

Murphy was booked by WSP for felony eluding and hit & run.