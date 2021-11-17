48-year-old man from Yakima killed after being struck on I-82 in Union Gap

by Neil Fischer

Washington State Patrol

UNION GAP, Wash. — A 48-year-old man from Yakima was killed early Wednesday morning after being struck by a car on Interstate 82 in Union Gap, according to Washington State Patrol.

Investigators say the collision happened on I-82 in Union Gap around 5:17 a.m. on Wednesday.

Washington State Patrol says the 48-year-old man from Yakima was standing on Interstate 82 and was killed after a Kia Soul struck the man.

Investigators say the 33-year-old man who was driving the Kia Soul is not facing charges. Washington State Patrol says the driver who struck the man was the first person to report the collision.

Washington State Patrol has not released the name of the 48-year-old man who was killed.

