4th annual Rise and Shine Car Show kicks off in Columbia Park

Over 100 cars from the region came to Kennewick to take part in what organizers call "a family-filled, fun blessing."

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hundreds gathered at Columbia Park on Saturday to watch the fourth annual Rise and Shine car show hosted by members of Pasco’s God’s New Generation church.

Pastors Alex and Sally Perez said the best part of the event was “seeing all the families that just walk around and enjoy.”

“We just see the outpouring of everybody just wanting to participate and partner and just be a part of this family-filled, fun event,” Alex Perez said. “It’s a really big blessing to see their support.”

Cars, bikes, and every vehicle in between from all over the region lined up on the grass. Prizes, games, and free haircuts were also given away throughout the day.

“It makes us feel good because we know that we’re contributing to the success of our community,” Sally Perez said. “There are so many young people that need help and it’s just really amazing that we get to be a part of helping them and also letting other people be a part of it too because it’s bigger than us.”

The Perez’s said they’ve grown a lot since the first event in 2004.

“We’re definitely a church that reaches out to families in all of our events. We started with one car show at a little park with 10 cars but throughout the years now you can see that we get 100+ cars,” Alex Perez said. “It’s a blessing to see the growth not only in our events but in our church as well.”

Sally Perez added that their goal is to keep expanding the event by involving more people and sponsors.

“It’s so we can give back to the community. That’s our heart,” Sally Perez said.

The next car show will be held in July 2021. For more information on future events led by the church, click here.

