4th of July Ride and BBQ event hosted by American Legion Post 34

Amanda Mason by Amanda Mason

PASCO, Wash. (KAPP-KVEW) If you are looking for a way to support veterans and enjoy the 4th of July with family, the American Legion Post 24 in Pasco is inviting the public to a ride and BBQ.

The ride starts at 11 a.m., and BBQ starts at 4 p.m. located at 1029 W Sylvester St, Pasco, WA 99301

4TH OF JULY RIDE AND BBQ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

American Legion Post 34

1029 W Sylvester St, Pasco, WA 99301

Open to the Public

American Legion Post 34 1029 W Sylvester St, Pasco, WA 99301 Open to the Public 11 a.m. Riders meet at Post 34, tour the Tri-Cities memorials, and then arrive back at the Legion around 12:30 p.m.

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Community BBQ of hot dogs and hamburgers.

RELATED: Memorial Ceremony in Pasco honors veterans.

After two years, the American Legion Post 34 reopened on April 14th, and their Commander Garth Rettinghouse said they are ready to serve their community and local veterans.

Since 1929, the Legion has been a veteran-run organization for veterans. “We have resources. We can provide meals or if one needs clothes.

We even have resources for the VA or even housing. There’s a wide

variety of resources for the community veterans,” said Rettinghouse.

Whether it’s renting out the large space and kitchen for an event, birthday, wedding, a celebration of life, or participating in a fundraiser, the Legion is dedicated to keeping resources for veterans. They are currently looking for members and want the community to know that you don’t have to be a veteran yourself to become a member.

Rettinghouse is encouraging the public to learn more about the Legion and help keep the space open. It’s the support from the community that helps keep this place open Tuesday through Saturday and hopefully soon back to seven days a week, said Rettinghouse.

To learn more about the American Legion Post 34, how to become a member, or additional questions, visit their website or Facebook page.

LOCAL 4TH OF JULY STORIES:

RELATED: ‘Ride a bull, help a veteran’ fundraiser raises nearly $2k to support veterans with PTSD

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.