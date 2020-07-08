5 arrested in Pasco gunfight

David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police arrested four young men and a teenage boy on Tuesday in connection a gunfight that happened Monday afternoon.

Police said around 4:30 p.m. Monday, a group went to confront someone living off Robert Wayne Drive near Sunny Meadows Park.

Witnesses said there was an exchange of gunfire and the group left in two vehicles. One of the involved adults was apparently shot and was taken to the ER with a non-life threatening injury. An unoccupied parked car was also hit.

The suspects were later identified as Adalberto Vicente Guzman-Lara, 19, Javier Martine Mendiola, 18, Izacc Antoline Guzman, 20, and Dominick Joseph Rodriguez, 20. All of them are from Pasco. They were booked at the Franklin County Jail.

A 16-year-old Kennewick boy was also taken into custody and booked at the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center.

The suspects are facing charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and felony rioting.

According to Washington state law, a person is guilty of rioting “if, acting with three or more other persons, he or she knowingly and unlawfully uses or threatens to use force, or in any way participates in the use of such force, against any other person or against property.”

