5 injured in head-on crash near Quincy over the weekend

David Mann by David Mann

QUINCY, Wash. — Deputies say five people were injured Saturday in a head-on collision near Quincy

Ashkon Nima, 27, of Seattle, was driving westbound on Road 5-Northwest in a 2018 Subaru Crosstech when he tried to turn southbound onto Road T-Northwest. At the intersection, Nima’s Subaru collided with an oncoming 2018 Nissan Altima driven by Miguel Mendoza Carrion, 41, of Rock Island, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The Nissan veered off the side of the roadway and up a small dirt embankment. The Subaru was knocked back about 50 feet as it spun out of control.

Deputies said four passengers in the Nissan were transported to Quincy Valley Hospital by ambulance: Alma Padilla Sanchez, 34, of Rock Island, sustained bumps and bruises. Three children, ages 14, 12, and 10 were all treated and released.

Nima and his passenger, 27-year-old Andrea Woods of Seattle, were treated and released by EMS on the scene.

Mendoza Carrion was later given a ride to Quincy Valley Hospital where he was treated and released.

Everybody was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, and intoxicants were not a factor.

Nima was cited for second-degree negligent driving.

Comments

comments