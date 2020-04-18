5 more people in Yakima County die from coronavirus as cases climb to 759

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District says five more people have died from the coronavirus in Yakima County, bringing the death toll to 34.

Of the county residents who’ve died, all but one had prior underlying health issues.

There were 759 cases in Yakima County on Friday afternoon, up from 707 the day before.

Nineteen people in the county are hospitalized with the virus.

For more information on COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

