5-year-old boy ejected, suffers head trauma in Wapato collision

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 5-year-old boy suffered serious head trauma in a car accident at the intersection of S. Wapato Road and Branch Road on Thursday afternoon.

According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were rushed to the intersection at 1 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2021 for reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

Upon arrival, local authorities learned that a 5-year-old boy was ejected from the back window of a car and suffered what they described as “obvious head trauma.”

Medics rushed to the scene and rendered aid while the young boy was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. The child has since been transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for more intensive care.

No further details on his current condition have been formally announced at the time this article was published.

There were two other people in the vehicle—an adult driver and a one-year-old child. Authorities say the driver has some injuries and is expected to recover along with the young child. The driver of the other vehicle involved suffered cuts and bruises during the collision.

Yakima County authorities shut down all roads within one block of the crash site. Branch Road was closed from Mckinley Road to Campbell Road while S Wapato Road was closed starting at Progressive Road.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued once further details are publically revealed.

