Health officials: 53 coronavirus cases in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District announced Wednesday afternoon there are 53 known cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County.

That’s up from 41 cases Tuesday morning.

17 patients are over the age of 60 and one is under the age of 20.

“While these numbers are going up, they are not necessarily indicative of the spread in the community. We are sure that the spread is much more than what we are able to report with these numbers,” a YHD spokeswoman Lilian Bravo said.

Health officials are advising people to act as if they’re already infected with the virus, meaning people should stay at home “for all reasons outside of going to purchase food and groceries, or going to obtain medical care or picking up your medications,” the spokesperson said.

When people want to go outside to take a walk or get exercise, health officials say they should be cautious and keep at least six feet away from others.

The health district is conducting an investigation at nursing homes to which several cases have been attributed: Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Yakima and Prestige Care & Rehabilitation Parkside in Union Gap. In conjunction with the Washington State Department of Health, the health district is ensuring that residents and staff are being tested for the virus and monitored more frequently for symptoms.

One person at a Yakima County nursing home has died from the virus, but health officials have not disclosed which nursing home. As of Wednesday, no other deaths have been linked to the virus in Yakima County.

