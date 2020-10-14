50 new cases reported by BFHD, positivity rate over 8%

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — According to the Benton-Franklin Health District, there is an increase of 32 COVID-19 cases in Benton County. There are 18 new cases in Franklin County.

These bring the cumulative total of confirmed cases in the counties to 9,462.

The positivity rate of tests between 10/5 – 10/11 in Benton County = 5.86%; Franklin County = 13.54%. This means between the two counties 8.52% of the people tested were positive for the virus.

Officials reported no new deaths in either county.

Twenty patients were admitted for COVID-19 today, which is almost 6% of all admitted patients.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.