500 people to be vaccinated at the Benton County Fairgrounds on Monday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds will vaccinate 500 people with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, officials say.

Ben Shearer with the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team told KAPP-KVEW that they closed the parking lot around 11:00 a.m. Monday due to the number of cars.

Shearer said that the vaccination site received 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine that will be used on Monday.

Dozens of cars showed up to the Benton County Fairgrounds early Monday morning.

Guy Cook, from Walla Walla, was the first person in line.

Cook told KAPP-KVEW that he left Walla Walla around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning, to be sure he received the vaccine.

“I’m getting this shot because I have to protect all the other grandparents, the grandkids, the wife, and everybody else,” said Cook.

Officials at the Benton County Fairgrounds say they will transition vaccines to the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

The vaccination site will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

To find out if you’re eligible to receive the vaccine visit FindYourPhaseWA.com. The Find Your Phase program will give you confirmation on whether or not you are eligible.

The Benton County Fairgrounds vaccination site is not accepting appointments, rather first come, first served.

