5,000 confirmed COVID cases, 55 deaths in Umatilla County

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

UCo Health

PENDLETON, Ore. — Umatilla County Public Health reported the county’s 55th death on Wednesday as total confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 5,000 — with 200+ more suspected cases.

“UCo Health is saddened to report that an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 has died,” the agency stated in a news release.

The man was 75 years old, tested positive December 17 and died December 21 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.

“This individual had underlying medical conditions,” said UCo Health.

There were also 33 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Umatilla County. Contact tracers are working to find out where the people may have been infected, with whom they’ve been in contact and other information they hope to share with any close contacts.

One big problem the county is seeing is people working even though they have symptoms:

It is imperative that any person who is exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness stay home. UCo Health continues to discover instances where individuals are continuing to work while sick. Now, more than ever, it is important for businesses to ensure that employees are not coming to work sick. Employees may feel internal and external pressure to work through mild illness. Businesses are encouraged to develop flexible leave policies to support employees who become ill and establish procedures for sending employees who are not feeling well home. Anyone who is exhibiting any symptoms of respiratory illness must stay home from work for 24-hours after all symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, etc.) have resolved.

The county’s number of total cases rose on Wednesday to 5,268: 5,000 confirmed cases and 268 presumptive cases. A presumptive case, according to UcCo Health, is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If confirmed, the cases are recategorized as confirmed.

Public health officials also shared an important message with people who live in the county:

We recognize that we are in a very abnormal situation with an unknown endpoint and as such, increased stress, fear and anxiety among Umatilla County residents is to be expected. UCo Health encourages Umatilla County residents to continue to prioritize your physical and mental health during this time. Watch for common signs of distress (e.g. changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, difficulty sleeping, worsening of chronic health problems, increased use of tobacco, alcohol or other drugs, etc.) and seek help if needed (you can contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-985-5990). During this time, it is very important to continue to minimize and/or eliminate large gatherings. Please remember to remain at least six feet away from others.

For counseling and crisis support services, call Lifeways at 866-343-4473. Interpretation services are available. You can also call 211 with your questions regarding COVID-19.