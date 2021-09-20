51-year-old woman accused of killing her boyfriend in Selah

by Emily Goodell

SELAH, Wash. — A 51-year-old woman has been arrested after deputies said she fatally shot her boyfriend during an argument in Selah over the weekend.

According to a news release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Friday evening to reports that a woman had shot her boyfriend at a home in the 500 block of Irene Lane.

Arriving deputies found the woman’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Todd William Kopinski, dead inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman reportedly told deputies she was fighting with the man and he attacked her.

“She admitted to shooting him,” deputies said in the release. “She then said, ‘I am a murderer, what did I do?'”

Deputies said the woman was arrested and taken in for questioning, but she did not elaborate about the man attacking her and asked for an attorney.

“Deputies observed an odor of intoxicating liquor on her breath suggesting she was intoxicated,” deputies said in the release.

The woman was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence murder and first-degree domestic violence manslaughter.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Sergio Reyna at 509-574-2567.

