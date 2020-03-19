53-year-old man dies after orchard tractor falls into embankment in Franklin Co.

ELTOPIA, Wash. — Franklin County deputies are investigating the death of an orchard employee after a tractor he was driving went over an embankment on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Marcus Conner, the 53-year-old man, a longtime employee of the small-family orchard, was driving a tractor alone in an area of the orchard. For unknown reasons, the tractor fell about 60 feet into an embankment.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name will not be released until family has been notified.

