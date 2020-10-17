55-year-old Kennewick resident died Friday in Kittitas County crash

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol reported on Friday that Jeanne Miller, 55, was found dead at the bottom of a ravine in Kittitas County after her vehicle left the road.

The report stated that the accident happened Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. as the Kennewick resident was traveling East on I-82.

According to WSP, Miller was able to exit the vehicle after the accident, but was found dead at the bottom of the ravine.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

