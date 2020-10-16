56-year-old man arrested for Kennewick hit and run

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested Jeffrey Montgomery, 56, after hitting a woman crossing Columbia Center Blvd. Thursday evening and leaving the scene.

According to police, the woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, but had be transported to an area hospital.

The hit and run occurred just before 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Center Blvd. and Okanogan Place.

The Kennewick Police Department told KAPP-KVEW that the truck stopped briefly after hitting the woman, and then took off.

Police located the truck in the 8000 block of West Fourth Avenue., and located Montgomery shortly after.

Montgomery was arrested for Felony hit and run and driving with a suspended license.

