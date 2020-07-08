57 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in Tri-Cities area Wednesday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Health officials reported 57 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths Wednesday in Benton and Franklin counties.

Benton County reported 31 new cases, bringing its total to 2,124. More than 13,000 residents have been tested, and about 16% of the tests have come back positive.

Franklin County reported 26 new cases, which brings its total to 2,139. More than 7,600 residents have been tested, and about 28% of the tests have come back positive.

The virus has killed 83 people in Benton County and 29 people in Franklin County — a total of 112.

The most recent deaths involved two Benton County woman — one in her 70s and one in her 90s, neither of whom had underling health conditions — and a Franklin County man in his 70s who did have underlying health conditions.

73 residents are hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The number of people who’ve recovered has not been reported.

Benton and Franklin counties are in Phase 1.5 of Washington’s Safe Start reopening plan.

