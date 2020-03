59-year-old man arrested for DUI after a multiple vehicle crash in Kennewick

Photo: KPD

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police arrested a man after crashing into multiple cars Monday night in the 800 block of S. Juniper Street.

59-year-old Robert Sunford crashed his vehicle into a parked trailer and car before backing up and hitting another parked truck.

Sunford was arrested for DUI and booked into the Benton County Jail.

