Coronavirus has killed six people in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The number of people who’ve died from the coronavirus in Yakima County has doubled.

The Yakima Health District said six people have died from the virus after reporting three new deaths on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the county is 224.

Eleven people are hospitalized and 207 are recovering at home.

Visit the YHD website for more information.

