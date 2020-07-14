6 injured in shooting near bus stop in Kent

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Six people were injured in a shooting Monday evening near a Metro bus stop in Kent, Washington, police said.

Five of the victims — all males ranging from ages 16 to 49 — were taken to Harborview Medical Center, with two in critical condition and three in serious condition, The Seattle Times reported.

The sixth person had a minor injury and was released at the scene, Kent police said in a statement.

As of late Monday, Kent police had detained three people, but added that “it is unknown if they are suspects or their level of involvement.” Officials don’t believe the shooting was random, the statement said.

Comments

comments