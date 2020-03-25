6 inmates still missing after largest-scale escape in Yakima County jail history

Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been 24 hours since more than a dozen inmates busted out of the Yakima County jail; eight have been captured, but the search continues for six inmates still on the run.

1/6 Neftali Serrano, 27, of Yakima is wanted for second-degree escape from the Yakima County jail. Serrano was awaiting trial in the jail after being charged with two counts of second-degree assault, possessing a controlled substance, unlawful imprisonment and violating a protection order. In court documents, police said Serrano dragged a woman into a home, choked her and left her with a black eye and a broken nose. Serrano was reportedly violating a protection order the woman had against him. Police said the assault occurred while multiple children were inside the home.

2/6 Andrew Derrick Wolfley, 26, of Union Gap is wanted for second-degree escape from the Yakima County jail. Wolfley was convicted of reckless driving, having a stolen car and resisting arrest. In court documents, police said Wolfley led them on a chase through Downtown Yakima in a stolen car.

3/6 Fernando Gustavo Castaneda-Sandoval, 31, of Yakima, is facing federal charges for escaping custody of the Yakima County jail. According to federal court documents, Castaneda-Sandoval was previously convicted of possessing heroin and methamphetamine with the intent to sell it. Court documents said after serving his sentence, he was out on supervised release, which was revoked after Castaneda-Sandoval reportedly violated the terms of his release. Castaneda-Sandoval was in the jail on a hold from the US Marshall's office while awaiting future court hearings.

4/6 Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua, 27, of Moses Lake, is wanted for second-degree escape from the Yakima County jail. Chavez-Amezcua was in the jail serving his sentence after being convicted of possessing a controlled substance. Court documents show Chavez-Amezcua has six previous felony convictions, including burglary, robbery and illegally having a gun.

5/6 Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez, 28, of Yakima is wanted for second-degree escape from the Yakima County jail. Amezcua-Hernandez was in the jail serving his sentence after being convicted of reckless driving, possessing a stolen car and resisting arrest. In court documents, police say Amezcua-Hernandez took officers on a car chase, ending with him threatening to 'beat up' officers.



6/6 Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, 34, of Moses Lake is wanted for first-degree escape from the Yakima County jail. Mulvaney was serving time in the jail after being convicted of obstructing a law enforcement officer.



Authorities said the captured inmates told jail officials they escaped because they were afraid of contracting COVID-19.

“They were upset after the governor’s press conference regarding the statewide order to shelter in place,” jail officials said in a news release. “The virus outbreak has them all scared.”

Last week, three inmates were placed under quarantine after showing symptoms consistent with the virus. Jail officials announced over the weekend that tests for all three came back negative.

Results came back negative Monday for a fourth inmate who was tested after he was sent to the hospital for chest pain and upper respiratory issues.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to the Yakima County jail for comment on this story, but multiple attempts to contact jail officials Monday and Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Officials said the escape happened about 7 p.m., shortly after corrections officers conducted their regularly scheduled check of Annex C, a dorm-style housing unit which holds mostly low-level offenders.

Moments after officers exited the unit, inmates began barricading the doors using heavy metal tables, blocking the only regular entrance into the unit, according to court documents.

Inmates reportedly used another table as a battering ram, striking the emergency fire escape door inside the unit until it broke open.

“An unfortunate incident happened at the Yakima County jail that has never happened on this large of a scale,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Video obtained by KAPP-KVEW shows inmates running outside and scaling the fence surrounding the jail near the intersection of North First Street and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard before fleeing in all directions.

Courtesy: Briseida & Alex Gonzalez

Deputies, state troopers and police officers flooded the surrounding area, looking for the running inmates: within 15 minutes, they had eight in custody:

Miguel Angel Guerrero Aguilar (charged with second-degree escape, bail set at $25,000)

Jairo Richardo Cardenas (charged with second-degree escape, bail set at $25,000)

Scott Fidencio Lopez (charged with second-degree escape, bail set at $25,000)

Gabriel Emilio Mascarenas (charged with second-degree escape, bail set at $25,000)

Dylon Harry Scott Nedeff (charged with second-degree escape, bail set at $25,000)

Eleuterio Prieto Jr. (charged with second-degree escape, bail set at $25,000)

Jason Michael Walker (charged with first-degree escape, bail set at $25,000)

Ruben Salinas (charges, bail unknown)

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of the six inmates still at large:

Fernando Gustavo Castenda-Sandoval, 31, of Yakima

Hugo Alejandro Amezcue-Hernandez, 28, of Yakima

Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua, 27, of Moses Lake

Andrew Derrick Wolfley, 26, of Union Gap

Tyrone Adam Mulvaney, 34, of Moses Lake

Neftali Serrano, 27, of Yakima

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of any of the escaped inmates. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the inmates is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service Tip Hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS.

Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980 or www.crimestoppersyakco.org. For urgent matters, call 911 or the Yakima County sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500.

