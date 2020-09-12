60 WSU athletes test positive for COVID-19, coaches take pay cuts to help budget

Erin Robinson
Posted:
by Erin Robinson
Wsu Football

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University Athletic Director Pat Chun said Friday that 60 student athletes have had COVID-19.

Chun announced the number of cases during a press conference focused on new developments in the athletic department as a result of the pandemic, including new budget changes.

Chun said there have been 1,600 tests administered to WSU athletes so far. This also comes as Whitman County has seen a significant spike in cases directly related to students returning to Pullman.