60-year-old Zillah man dies in hospital following crash

UNION GAP, Wash. – A 60-year-old Zillah man has died in the hospital after being injured in a crash on Friday.

According to Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Timothy P. Leslie was driving a Jeep Compass south on Main Street near SR-97, just outside of Union Gap, when he attempted to make a U-turn.

At the same time, a Subaru Outback being driven by 22-year-old Angel Caoile of Yakima was also heading south and struck the Jeep.

Leslie was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital where he died on Saturday night due to his injuries.

Caoile was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to WSP.