Man arrested in Yakima for allegedly killing victim over $10 debt

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday for the December murder of 43-year-old Richard Plumlee III.

Joshua James Glazier is accused of fatally shooting Plumlee outside the Yakima Inn on North First Street on Dec. 17, according to the Yakima Police Department.

Plumlee was a third-generation farrier who owned Plumlee Horseshoeing in Roy.

A probable cause affidavit says Glazier and another man, Ahmad Nolan, went to a room at the motel where Plumlee was, and the three of them went outside together. According to witness statements and security footage, Glazier shot Plumlee before he and Nolan ran away.

Plumlee collapsed in the parking lot and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Glazier and Plumlee had reportedly been discussing a $10 debt that Glazier owed Plumlee moments before the shooting, the affidavit states.

On Jan. 30, after learning Nolan was being held at the Yakima County jail on unrelated charges, detectives went to speak with him about the night of the murder.

Without being prompted, Nolan started making statements like “he was so stupid” and “why didn’t he just hit him,” the affidavit states.

On Sunday, Yakima police were looking for the suspect when they saw him walking near South Ninth Avenue.

The suspect took off running and after a short foot chase, police used a Taser on him and took him into custody.

He was booked into the Yakima County jail on charges of second-degree murder and an unrelated count of second-degree robbery. His bail for the murder is set at $1 million.

