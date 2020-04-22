Yakima council member reprimanded over COVID-19 misinformation

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima City Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday night to formally reprimand a council member in response to controversial comments regarding COVID-19.

Council member Jason White has faced criticism for social media posts in which he reportedly spread misinformation about the virus, including advising people to take off their masks and go back to work.

While the council has been meeting virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19, White showed up in-person for the City Hall meeting.

White also encouraged members of the public to gather outside the building to voice their concerns; about a dozen showed up, many carrying signs and flags.

At the meeting, council members voted to censure — formally reprimand — White, with him and council member Kay Funk voting against the motion.

At this time, it’s unclear what penalties White may face in connection with the censure.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.

