62 new cases of COVID-19 in Tri-Cities area; no virus deaths in past five days

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the same day it launched a new online dashboard that shows virus activity in the Tri-Cities area. No additional deaths have been reported in the past five days — since Thursday, Aug. 13.

There were 34 new cases in Benton County, bringing the countywide total to 3,894.

Franklin County reported another 28 cases, bringing its countywide total to 3,757.

Benton County’s death toll is at 110 and Franklin County’s is at 43.

A new interactive dashboard on the health district’s website features a heat map showing which places in the Tri-Cities area are seeing the most virus activity.

The dashboard also shows the total number of cases by city and the number of new cases within the past 14 days, 28 days and the total since the pandemic started in March.

Click here to visit the dashboard.

Comments

comments