Seahawks release schedule for 2020 season

SEATTLE — The Seahawks have released their full game schedule for the 2020 NFL season.

This week, the NFL announced that it plans on having a normal season despite coronavirus concerns. The league is discussing contingencies for changes to the schedule due to the pandemic.

In case games must be canceled or held without fans, Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a memo to the 32 teams about a ticket refund plan.

Pre-season

Pre 1 Aug. 13-17 Las Vegas

Pre 2 Aug. 20-24 at Houston

Pre 3 Aug. 27-30 L.A. Chargers

Pre 4 Sep. 3-4 at Minnesota

Regular Season

Week 1 Sep. 13 at Atlanta Falcons 10 a.m.

Week 2 Sep. 20 New England Patriots 5:20 p.m.

Week 3 Sep. 27 Dallas Cowboys 1:25 p.m.

Week 4 Oct. 4 at Miami Dolphins 10 a.m.

Week 5 Oct. 11 Minnesota Vikings 5:20 p.m.

Week 6 BYE

Week 7 Oct. 25 at Arizona Cardinals 1:05 p.m.

Week 8 Nov. 1 San Francisco 49ers 1:25 p.m.

Week 9 Nov. 8 at Buffalo Bills 10 a.m.

Week 10 Nov. 15 at Los Angeles Rams 1:25 p.m.

Week 11 Nov. 19 Arizona Cardinals (Thu) 5:20 p.m.

Week 12 Nov. 30 at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon) 5:15 p.m.

Week 13 Dec. 6 New York Giants 1:05 p.m.

Week 14 Dec. 13 New York Jets 1:05 p.m.

Week 15 Dec. 20 at Washington Redskins 10 a.m.

Week 16 Dec. 27 Los Angeles Rams 1:05 p.m.

Week 17 Jan. 3 at San Francisco 49ers 1:25 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

