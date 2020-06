64-year-old semi driver dies in Benton Co. crash

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – A 64-year-old Ritzville man is dead after crashing in a semi off SR 221 on Tuesday.

According to Washington State Patrol, Thomas Pattock was driving northbound about a mile north of Paterson when he veered off the road to the right and rolled.

Pattock died at the scene.

WSP said Pattock had been wearing a seatbelt and DUI is not suspected.

No one else was injured in the crash.

