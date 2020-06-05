Coronavirus: 57 new cases, two more deaths in Tri-Cities region

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported 57 new coronavirus cases and two more related deaths in the Tri-Cities region Friday.

Benton County cases increased by 36 Friday, bringing its total to 1,065. Franklin County cases increased by 21, bringing its total to 855.

At least 1,920 people in Benton and Franklin counties have been diagnosed with the viral disease and 86 have died.

The death toll for Benton County is 69 and for Franklin County, it’s 17.

The most recent deaths involved two Benton County residents – a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s. Both had underlying health conditions.

Fifty-five people were hospitalized with the virus Friday afternoon.

For more information about COVID-19 in Benton and Franklin counties, visit the health district’s website.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 46 new coronavirus cases in Tri-Cities area; over 70% are in Franklin County



Comments

comments