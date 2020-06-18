Walla Walla County to apply for modified Phase 3 reopening

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Walla Walla County will be applying for a modified Phase 3 reopening on Friday, June 19.

Once the application is submitted, the county anticipates a response from Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman within three to five business days.

If approved by Wiesman, the modification would be based on Phase 3 guidelines with the following restrictions:

Outdoor Group Recreation

Phase 3 allows for outdoor group recreation of 50 or fewer people, Walla Walla County is requesting a modification to allow for outdoor group recreation of 25 or fewer people.

Gatherings

Phase 3 allows for gatherings of 50 or fewer people, Walla Walla County is requesting a modification to allow for gatherings of 25 or fewer people.

Travel

Phase 3 allows all non-essential travel to resume, Walla Walla County is requesting a modification to allow essential travel and limited non-essential travel for Phase 1, 2, or 3 permissible activities.

Walla Walla County has not met eligibility requirements outlined by Washington state to apply for Phase 3 of the state’s Safe Start plan, according to the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.

Businesses should continue to review the Safe Start requirements to ensure they meet all the safety and health requirements. A full description of the requirements and listing of various business guidelines can be found on the Washington State Coronavirus Safe Start website.

Reopening guidance by phase for businesses and employees, including health and safety requirements, can be found on Governor Jay Inslee’s website. As with the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, enforcement of compliance can be found on the governor’s website.

“As before we want to thank you for all your hard work. Please remember, whenever possible, continue to follow CDC guidelines. Working together we can ensure that we will continue to move forward with the full opening of our businesses and a return to some normalcy. These are difficult days, and many in our community are feeling the stressful impacts of COVID-19,” the county Department of Community Health said.

If you need resources or support, contact the Community Health Helpline at 509-524-2647 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. English and Spanish language assistance is available.

Learn more about reopening and the statewide response to COVID-19 at coronavirus.wa.gov.

