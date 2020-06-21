Road rage assault suspect arrested at Heatherstone Apartments in Kennewick

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police said they arrested a man at the Heatherstone Apartments for a felony assault related to a road rage incident in Richland on June 7.

Officers surrounded the apartment at 1114 W. 10th Ave. in Kennewick early Sunday morning where they found a vehicle involved in the assault.

Officers from the Kennewick and Richland police departments began calling 24-year-old Jaime Ubay-Farfan to come out of the home

The suspect eventually exited the apartment and was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Comments

comments