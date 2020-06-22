Umatilla County reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

David Mann by David Mann

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Health officials reported 52 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County Monday, the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

There’s been 281 confirmed cases and another 23 presumptive cases in Umatilla County — a total of 304. Four residents have died of related complications.

The total case count has jumped by 66% — from 183 cases to 304 cases — in the past week, between June 15 and June 22. The number of active cases nearly tripled from 47 to 131 as of Monday morning.

Three infected residents are hospitalized and 169 residents have recovered.

The reason for the large spike in cases was not specified by health officials.

Umatilla County was approved for phase 2 reopening earlier this month.

