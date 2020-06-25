Number of COVID patients at Kadlec reaches all-time high

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy: Kadlec

RICHLAND, Wash. — The number of COVID-19 patients at Kadlec Regional Medical Center has doubled in the past month, Reza Kaleel, Chief Executive for Kadlec Health System, said during a news conference Thursday.

For the month of May, Kadec had an average of about 20 confirmed positive patients receiving inpatient care. In June, that number jumped to more than 40 and on June 23, it peaked at 46 patients — the most that the Richland hospital has seen since the start of the pandemic.

“Keep in mind when someone gets admitted to the hospital, they are very sick at that point. This is not indicative of folks who just may be having cold symptoms,” Kaleel said.

Kaleel said Kadlec is not close to reaching its capacity, and there is enough personal protective equipment for the foreseeable future.

“The bigger thing I worry about is our staff are tired . . . Working through, as you can imagine, 46 COVID-positive patients who all have to be treated with a very significant level of precautions,” Kaleel said.

The average age of hospitalized patients is trending lower, and the number of deaths and patients on ventilators has dropped since May, but Kaleel said he worries that staff will be overwhelmed if the number of hospitalizations keeps climbing.

Leaders from the Benton-Franklin Health District said the burden of infection is much higher in Benton and Franklin counties compared to most counties in Washington state.

To enter Phase 2 of reopening, the state Department of Health recommends about 25 positive patients per 100,000 people in each county.

On Thursday, Benton-Franklin Health Officer, Dr. Amy Person, said Benton County was at just shy of 200 cases per 100,000 people, and Franklin County was at more than 400 cases per 100,000 people.

The health district is strongly advising the public to comply with a statewide mandate for Washingtonians to wear face coverings in public, which goes into effect Friday, June 26.

Rick Dawson, a senior manager for the health district, said wearing a face covering should be seen as a sign of caring for the community. He said face coverings are not for the people wearing them, but for the safety of the people around them.

Kaleel said he compared going in public without a mask to ashing a cigarette in a dry forest during fire season.

Comments

comments