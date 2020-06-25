Pasco PD: Man steals car at gunpoint, brings meth and heroin along with him

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy: Pasco PD

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police arrested a man early Thursday for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint, then using it to transport methamphetamine and heroin.

Police said Trevor Allen Molyneaux, 33, is accused of stealing the victim’s car in the 1900 block of W. Jay St.

The victim provided police with a description of the suspect, which resulted in officers locating the vehicle in the area of 22nd and Court about 50 minutes past midnight.

Police pulled over the driver, later identified by the victim as Molyneaux, and he was taken into custody.

Afterward, K-9 Jucon alerted police to the smell of drugs inside the car. The victim said there were two backpacks in the backseat that were not there prior to the robbery.

Inside them, police found substances that tested presumptively positive for meth and heroin. A black BB pistol, a replica of a Sig Sauer P365, was also located under the driver’s seat. The victim reported that it looked like the one used by the suspect.

Molyneaux was booked at the Franklin County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

