97th annual Ellensburg Rodeo canceled

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The 2020 Ellensburg Rodeo has been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 97th annual event was originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

“2020 presented some extremely difficult challenges and the board worked tirelessly looking at all angles possible to hold the event. In the end, the board felt that there was no way to host the world class Ellensburg Rodeo safely and responsibly,” event organizers said in a news release.

The Ellensburg Rodeo Board collectively spent hundreds of hours planning for the past three months in order for to have the event go on as scheduled.

The board determined that the requirements to keep the community and spectators safe while balancing the need to meet all requirements and directives

became increasingly difficult. The board had been working directly with the Kittitas County Health Officer, state representatives, Kittitas County commissioners, Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and numerous other partners prior to their decision to cancel.

Since 1923, the only other time the Ellensburg Rodeo was canceled was from 1942 through 1944 due to World War II.

“This was going to be a very special year with the Ellensburg Rodeo being inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, but the safety of our community is our

priority and with the current risks associated with the COVID-19 our decision not to move forward was the right decision,” said Jerry Doolin, President of the Ellensburg Rodeo.

Details on the refund and donation program will be announced in coming days.

The Kittitas County Fair will be making their decision on July 16.

