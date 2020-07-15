Rite Aid opening COVID-19 testing locations in several Eastern Washington cities

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rite Aid will be expanding COVID-19 testing to several cities in Eastern Washington starting Thursday.

The new sites will offer self-swab nasal tests that will be overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will be available at no cost to anyone over the age of 18. The nasal tests are available for all adults, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Those looking to be tested must first pre-register online at www.riteaid.com to schedule a time slot. Testing is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following locations are offering testing:

2519 Main Street, Union Gap

5840 N. Division Street, Spokane

12222 E. Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

500 S. Pioneer Way, Moses Lake

250 Basin St SW, Ephrata

215 N. 4th Ave, Pasco

101 N. Ely St, Kennewick

2028 E. Isaacs Ave, Walla Walla

