68 Costco employees test positive for COVID-19 in Yakima

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

Nearly 70 Costco employees in Yakima have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release.

Yakima Health District officials said they are unsure of how the outbreak started at the Union Gap Costco.

Officials also said they did not see a higher risk there than anywhere else when they visited Wednesday.

“The Yakima Health District conducted a site visit on December 23, 2020 and concluded that there was not an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission to the public so long as staff and customers continue to follow safety precautions,” said Dr. Larry Jecha, Interim Health Officer at the Yakima Health District.

Costco is currently conducting widespread testing of its employees, according to the release.

To reduce the risk of continued spread of COVID-19, the district recommends all community members should:

• Avoid close contact (within 6 feet of distance for a total of 15 minutes) with anyone outside of their

household

• Always wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose when in public and close to others from outside of

their household

• Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds

• Sanitize frequently used surfaces frequently

• Stay home if sick, for any reason

More information can be found here.

