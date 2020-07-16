68 COVID cases, two deaths in Yakima County reported Wednesday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials said Wednesday that another 68 Yakima County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more have died.

The Yakima Health District has reported 8,831 cases since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

The county’s death toll is at 176.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 32 residents are hospitalized and two are on a ventilator.

At least 5,683 residents that make up 64% of the residents who’ve positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Yakima County is in Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.

Comments

comments