68 COVID cases, two deaths in Yakima County reported Wednesday
YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials said Wednesday that another 68 Yakima County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more have died.
The Yakima Health District has reported 8,831 cases since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.
The county’s death toll is at 176.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 32 residents are hospitalized and two are on a ventilator.
At least 5,683 residents that make up 64% of the residents who’ve positive for COVID-19 have recovered.
Yakima County is in Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan.
For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.