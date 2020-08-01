68 new coronavirus cases reported in Yakima County on Friday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials reported 68 new coronavirus cases in Yakima County on Friday. There were no additional deaths to report.

The total case count for Yakima County is at 10,436 and the death toll is at 196.

As of Friday afternoon, 27 county residents are hospitalized with the coronavirus and four residents are on a ventilator.

At least 7, 767 residents have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. That’s more than 74% of the all residents who’ve tested positive.

Yakima County remains in Phase 1.5 of the state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s coronavirus web page.

