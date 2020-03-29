68-year-old Othello man found with 840 fentanyl pills, 25 grams of heroin and guns

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

OTHELLO, Wash. – A 68-year-old man is in jail for having multiple kilograms of meth and nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills.

Jose Sierra-Carriero was contacted by Othello Police at a home near Cedar Street and Second Avenue on Saturday morning. Officers had a search warrant and discovered the drugs.

In total, officers found five kilograms of meth, about 840 fentanyl pills, 25 grams of heroin and two guns. The street value of all the drugs is $180,000, according to police.

Sierra-Carriero was arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other weapons offenses.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments