8-year-old helps raise more than $700 for Tri-City Union Gospel Mission

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A clever young girl with a bright idea helped raise more than $700 for the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission.

Elsie is only 8. Her mom, Kelly Hoover, reached out to The Mission by email, saying her daughter came up with the idea to have a “family farmer market” in their driveway. All proceeds were to go to the The Mission, a nonprofit that provides food, clothing, shelter, counseling and other resources to people in need within the Tri-Cities community.

Elsie’s father is a local farmer, her grandparents have chickens and her mother and aunts make “the best baked goods and jams,” The Mission said in a social media post.

A number of people came out to the farmers market to support those who don’t have regular access to food or shelter.

Altogether, Elsie and her family raised more than $700.

“What a mighty idea!” The Mission wrote.

