BCSO seeking owner of lost cows found in Finley

BCSO

FINLEY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is trying to reunite a pair of lost cows with their owner.

The sheriff’s office said the cows were found near East Cochran and South Haney roads in Finley.

A resident in the area is apparently keeping the cows in his yard as deputies track down the cows’ owner.

If you recognize the cows or know who they might belong to, call dispatch at 509-628-0333 and ask to speak to the sheriff’s office.

