69 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday in Yakima County

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — Health officials reported 69 new coronavirus cases Tuesday in Yakima County. The total case count rose to 7,385.

One more death was also reported, bringing the death toll to 139.

There are 49 coronavirus patients from Yakima County who are hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon. Of them, 12 are on a ventilator.

3,860 Yakima County residents have recovered from the coronavirus, more than 52% of the total case count.

Although the vast majority of residents who’ve died were 60 or older, data is showing that residents ages 20-29 have test positive the most.

Yakima County remains in Phase 1 of Washington state’s reopening plan.

For more information, visit the Yakima Health District’s website.

