7 being tested for COVID-19 in Walla Walla County ‘out of an abundance of caution’

David Mann by David Mann

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Although there are no presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County, seven residents are being tested “out of an abundance of caution,” health officials said Friday.

Out of the seven people being tested, six of them are hospitalized at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla where they are in stable condition. The other one is under home isolation and being monitored daily by the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, according to a news release.

The lab specimens are being processed by Washington’s public health laboratory.

County health officials will update their case and testing reports online.

Health officials are testing the patients as a precaution because of their symptoms. In addition, with a presumed positive case of COVID-19 in Umatilla County, health officials want to monitor community transmission.

“We are working closely with health experts at Providence St. Mary Medical Center and the Washington State Department of Health to monitor all PUIs (persons under investigation),” the health department said.

Health officials said it is safe to go to medical appointments and receive care at Providence St. Mary, Urgent Care and local clinics.

The community at large is considered to be at low risk of exposure.

