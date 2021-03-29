7-car crash amid blowing dust closed I-182 in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — A seven-car crash amid blowing dust held up traffic Sunday afternoon on I-182 in the Queensgate area of Richland.
Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol said his agency was investigating a crash involving seven cars and minor injuries to those inside.
WSP reports the crash happened before 4 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate just west of Queensgate Blvd. The left lane was reopened by 5 p.m.
“Please be careful due to high winds and blowing dust!!!” Trooper Thorson tweeted.
Another central Washington interstate is struggling in a dust storm. I-90 was closed in both directions from Ritzville to just east of Moses Lake due to low visibility.
A Dust Storm Warning was issued earlier in the afternoon and was later extended until 5:15 p.m.
“Please avoid the area as I-90 is currently closed in both directions from Ritzville to just east of Moses Lake,” WSDOT tweeted.
There is no estimated time for reopening the road.
SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS – WASHINGTON
High Wind Warning
Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington
Winter Weather Advisory
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Dust Storm Warning
Adams; Lincoln
Wind Advisory
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Kittitas Valley
SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS – OREGON
Winter Weather Advisory
Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon
High Wind Warning
East Columbia River Gorge; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; North Central Oregon
Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon
