7-car crash amid blowing dust closed I-182 in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — A seven-car crash amid blowing dust held up traffic Sunday afternoon on I-182 in the Queensgate area of Richland.

Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol said his agency was investigating a crash involving seven cars and minor injuries to those inside.

WSP reports the crash happened before 4 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate just west of Queensgate Blvd. The left lane was reopened by 5 p.m.

“Please be careful due to high winds and blowing dust!!!” Trooper Thorson tweeted.

Another central Washington interstate is struggling in a dust storm. I-90 was closed in both directions from Ritzville to just east of Moses Lake due to low visibility.

A Dust Storm Warning was issued earlier in the afternoon and was later extended until 5:15 p.m.

“Please avoid the area as I-90 is currently closed in both directions from Ritzville to just east of Moses Lake,” WSDOT tweeted.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 5:15 PM PDT for I-90, US-395 near Ritzville and I-90 near Schrag. pic.twitter.com/HIceJeLhUT — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) March 28, 2021

There is no estimated time for reopening the road.

SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS – WASHINGTON

High Wind Warning Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington Winter Weather Advisory East Slopes of the Washington Cascades Dust Storm Warning Adams; Lincoln Wind Advisory East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Kittitas Valley SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS – OREGON Winter Weather Advisory Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon High Wind Warning East Columbia River Gorge; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; North Central Oregon Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon

