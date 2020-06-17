7-Eleven cancels Free Slurpee Day to feed families instead

July 11 is a day many put in their calendar, and within good reason. It ordinarily marks the day you can get a free Slurpee at your local 7-Eleven.

The company announced Tuesday it’s canceling the event this year. Instead, 7-Eleven will give 1 million meals to Feeding America as its birthday surprise. The free slurpee promotion always draws a big crowd, and the company says that’s just not a good thing during the pandemic.

Before you get too upset, 7-Eleven says don’t worry about not getting a free Slurpee. Members of the 7Rewards program can get a free one any day during the month of July.

